The owner of the private bus transport company from Skopje, “Sloboda Prevoz”, Lenin Jovanovski, announced that their buses will not operate lines 9, 12, 22, 23 and 45, because JSP “Skopje”, i.e. the City of Skopje, did not pay the debt to the company. There will be no private city buses if the City of Skopje does not find a solution for the debt of nearly a million euros.

Lenin Jovanovski, the head of “Sloboda Prevoz” said that they have not been paid for months and the dynamics agreed upon at the last meeting, which is one euro per kilometer, as well as the monthly advances for a few months ago, are not respected. As a sign of revolt, instead of on the street, the buses will leave in front of the City of Skopje.