Double victory in Tetovo, Kovacevski to resign, early elections immediately, said VMRO-DPMNE.

VMRO-DPMNE defeated SDSM, and BESA defeated DUI in Tetovo. The ruling coalition has no legitimacy to continue running the country.

The people clearly said that SDSM and DUI are past. We expect Kovacevski to admit defeat and resign immediately. Only early parliamentary elections are a solution. SDSM and DUI rule without the support of the people, and work only for themselves and their criminal deals.

Kovacevski to resign immediately. Every day spent in power will be thousands of votes less for him in the next election. The people are clear, Kovacevski has no legitimacy, the party said.