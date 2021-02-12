According to the size of the country, 500-600 Macedonian citizens should receive a NATO security certificates, and the procedure for requesting certificates has started for about 300, Stojan Slaveski, director of the Directorate for Security of Classified Information, told Radio Free Europe.

In fact, all requests for NATO clearances go through this institution, and Slaveski says that 200 out of 300 applicants received security certificates and access to NATO classified information. Dozen did not pass the security check, he added.