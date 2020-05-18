The Democratic Party of Albanians (DPA) says elections should take place 22 days after the end of the state of emergency while taking into consideration recommendations by authorities.

DPA believes that elections should take place but depending on the coronavirus developments. We think that elections can be held 22 days after the end of the state of emergency while observing the recommendations by health institutions. The President cannot remove the state of emergency if measures are not observed and institutions do not provide proper explanations, said DPA’s Azem Sadiku after the leaders’ meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski on Monday.