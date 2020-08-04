The minor DPA party said that it will join SDSM in coalition. The once signifficant Democratic Party of Albanians led by Menduh Thaci now has one seat in the Parliament.

Its official Azem Sedaku said that he met with SDSM officials Oliver Spasovski and Radmila Sekerinska and agreed to join SDSM in any future coalition, without citing the specific share of positions DPA hopes to gain.

The Parliament, which officially convened today, is evenly split with none of the major parties, VMRO-DPMNE or SDSM, having a clear shot at forming a Government.