Doctor Aleksandar Stojkoski is VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of the Municipality of Gjorce Petrov in the local elections scheduled for October 17.

Stojkoski is a radiologist at the Institute of Radiology within the Clinical Center. He is a longtime member of the Municipal Committee of the party in Gjorce Petrov and an activist from VMRO-DPMNE’s Youth Force Union . Stojkoski is also a former MP and a member of the Municipal Council. His love is sports, hiking, cycling. He is a husband and father of two children. A man with unprecedented enthusiasm, desire to create and love for Gjorce Petrov, for changes, for solving problems, for a new face of Gjorce Petrov, said the party.

In a recent interview when asked what is the biggest urban problem in the municipality, Stojkoski said that the uneven development of underground infrastructure, water supply, sewerage, the newly built building are a serious problem.