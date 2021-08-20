Doctor Aleksandar Stojkoski is VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of the Municipality of Gjorce Petrov in the local elections scheduled for October 17.
Stojkoski is a radiologist at the Institute of Radiology within the Clinical Center. He is a longtime member of the Municipal Committee of the party in Gjorce Petrov and an activist from VMRO-DPMNE’s Youth Force Union . Stojkoski is also a former MP and a member of the Municipal Council. His love is sports, hiking, cycling. He is a husband and father of two children. A man with unprecedented enthusiasm, desire to create and love for Gjorce Petrov, for changes, for solving problems, for a new face of Gjorce Petrov, said the party.
In a recent interview when asked what is the biggest urban problem in the municipality, Stojkoski said that the uneven development of underground infrastructure, water supply, sewerage, the newly built building are a serious problem.
It is not possible to connect hundreds of new residential buildings to the existing capacity without consequences for the quality of water and electricity supply, and in some parts there are already serious problems with the sewerage network, he added.
