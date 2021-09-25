Even after a year and a half, Macedonia has not adopted a protocol for treatment of Covid patients for family doctors. There is such a protocol only for the hospitals, Dr. Niko Bekarovski told TV Kanal 5.

Family doctors are clearly told that in the first five days of infection, they must not play with antibiotic medication and double doses. In our country, every family doctor runs his own policy. Some prescribe antibiotics, some enormous toxic doses of vitamins. And the first five days are crucial for us. Furthermore, a Covid Center should’ve been set up in each health center where every patient would be examined on the fifth day. And do not go to hospitals for examination. The problem is that we do not make a protocol for family doctors. And it will be easier for them if they have the right directions. They would be protected as well, he said.

