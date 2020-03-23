Doctor Dragan Danailovski said Monday on TV Kanal 5 that it would be ideal to impose a 24-hour curfew to stop the spread of coronavirus.

We closed the schools, the students went outside. We closed the cafes, the young people went to the parks, to villas. We have not diminished the socializing of young people. When we know that young people are the most dynamic group, there must be more restrictive measures for them. I would start by extending the curfew. I wouldn’t want to suggest it to be 24/7, though if I think it would be ideal. To be closed 24 hours, to stop time, because we are in World War III. We have an invisible enemy. It would be good if everyone were locked up at home to stop the spread of the virus, says Dr. Danailovski.