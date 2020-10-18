Urgent measures are needed to prevent a catastrophe. It is necessary to put some barrier that will stop the surge, warns Dr. Dragan Danilovski. He demanded strict restrictions and without sentimentality.

That means curfew and not from 21h but maybe from 21h and restricting movement in some areas where the number is higher, limiting the working hours of businesses and taking care of public transport. Public transport is the source of all problems, Danilovski told Sitel on Sunday.