It is not an urgent situation for the Minister of Health that there is no more penicillin in the country, but the replacement of the Professor Dr. Sasko Jovev as manager of the Cardiac Surgery Hospital with a provincial doctor from Tetovo, was of vital importance to him., writes in a Facebook post one of the cardio surgeons, Dr. Maja Kirjas.

Dr. Kirjas’ reaction follows the Minister of Health Fatmir Mexhiti’s decision to dismiss professor Dr. Sasko Jovev from the managerial position at the University Clinic of Cardiac Surgery, under whose leadership the first transplantation of a heart in Macedonia was conducted.

“It was of utmost importance to the Minister to dismiss the man who completely invested himself in the state-owned cardiac surgery. Now he was welcomed in a private hospital for an enormous salary! And at thee same time, there is no penicillin left in thee country. That is not a vital problem, but the dismissal of Professor Jovev was!”, writes Dr. Kirjas.