Since the beginning of the crisis Macedonia has seen nine thousand lives lost due to common causes. There were not so many deaths even in the first Balkan war, says Infectious disease specialist Dr. Velo Markovski.

In 2020, we have about 5,000, or more precisely 4,600 excess deaths, or that much more than in 2019. In the last three months of 2020, we have about 2,000 Covid-19 deaths. That is how many are registered. There is a difference of about 2,200 more deaths apart from those who died from Covid-19. We have almost 50 percent more deaths from common causes and that is worrying. I don’t think there were 9,000 dead even in the first Balkan war, says Dr. Markovski.

Dr. Markovski claims that covid patients are also treated incorrectly. He recommends different and effective treatment.

Unfortunately, we should accept the fact that vaccines are late. Now the most important thing is to think about providing as many vaccines as possible, from more manufacturers for the fall, says Dr Markovski. He points out that Macedonia must not allow as a country to receive medication through donation, because who will be held responsible if adverse effects occur.