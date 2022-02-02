Yesterday 22 Covid-19 deaths were registered, and an additional 12 deaths were added to the report. There are various speculations in the public about why there are two reports on the number of deaths. Dr. Zlate Mehmedovic, spokesperson for the Commission for Infectious Diseases as an advisory body to the Minister of Health, talked about this on the “Morning Briefing” show.

It is a report on deaths of the Ministry of Health, which is not in real time, but made after reports from family doctors. It is about slow administration and nothing more. Everything can be hidden, but it cannot be hidden when someone dies, said Dr. Mehmedovic.

When asked why there are worrying numbers of deaths in Macedonia, Dr. Mehmedovic said that all numbers will be reviewed.