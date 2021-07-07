Igor Nikolov, President of the Health Committee of VMRO-DPMNE reminded on the “24 Analysis” show how last year the same period the government said that everything was under control and there was no need for measures, and soon after the hospitals became overwhelmed and dealing with the coronavirus was quite challenging. Measures to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus are needed, speeding up the vaccination process.

No decisions were adopted during the meeting of the Commission for Infectious Diseases. And we all witness that bars working non-stop, and are crowded with people. What would I suggest for the Infectious Diseases Commission? I would suggest to professionalize itself and I would suggest to include experts from all universities and medical faculties in the country because we have more than one. And, of course, those institutions that work specifically on this issue should be included as well. And it is very important to speed up the vaccination process, said Nikolov.