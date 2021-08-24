Doctor Nikola Panovski points out that the request for vaccination certificate from people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 45 days is absurd.
Panovski explains that it is harmful for the health of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to get vaccinated during the first 6 months after the recovery.
Vaccination of people who have recovered from Covid-19 is in vain and waste of vaccines, instead of vaccinating people who have not been infected and who are in need, said Panovski.
