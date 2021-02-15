Dr. Nikola Panovski, told Sloboden Pecat that instead of the announced 2,500 people per day, at least 5,000 people per day need to be inoculated.

We need to be aware that there are people over 70 who do not want to get vaccinated. My calculations are that with 2,500 vaccines per day, it will go slowly and with the second dose by September we would have 250,000 inoculated people, mostly health professionals and people over 65, depending on the response. However, vaccination needs to be conducted more intensively, 2,500 people per day is not enough. If we double the number of daily vaccinations to 5,000, then by September we will have 450 thousand inoculated people. And if we go with the intensity of 2,500 per day, then we will need a whole year to reach 450 thousand inoculated people. In five days Israel has done what we would do in a year, he told the Sloboden Pecat.