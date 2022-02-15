The President of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, Dr. Aleksandar Petlickovski, said Tuesday that there was an increase in the number of Covid-19 infections students aged between 6 and 14 years.

There is a decrease, improvement of the epidemiological situation, but that does not give us the right to say that the epidemiological situation is good and it reminds us especially of the age group of 6 to 14 years where we notice an increase in the number of new cases and that is children who attend in-person classes. There is currently no room for concern. The situation is being monitored and we as a Commission urge everyone to observe the current protocols for attending in-person classes, said Dr. Petlickovski, who urged students and parents to accept testing.

To this end, he said, several additional testing points are being opened.

He believes that the school year should continue with in-person classes, and protocols which child should be sent into isolation or if there is a need to send the whole class home to be observed.