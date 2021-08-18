When asked by a journalist what the forecasts are for the coming days, ie whether there will be an increase in cases, the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic Milena Stevanovic pointed out that this is probably the only, unique epidemic in the existence of humanity.

It is probably the most unpredictable. Of course, we expect an increase in the numbers because the active cases are far bigger than what can be easily controlled, ie not to spread the infection. The measures will change depending on the needs. It’s important that the measures are respected, Stevanovic said.