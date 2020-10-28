While Parliament is discussing the amendments that would impose mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors, the chairman of the Parliamentary Health Committee Arben Ziberi, a doctor by vocation, does not wear a mask even indoors in the hall where the session is held, noted TV Sitel’s reporter.

More than 30 people are present in the hall, and wearing a mask is mandatory except when someone speaks from the rostrum.



Ziberi contracted Covid-19 in September and returned to work in Parliament three weeks later.