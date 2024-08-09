Yesterday, Dragan Mitkovski’s automobile, who is a close collaborator of Danela Arsovski and holds the “New Alternative” list in Constituency 2 in the parliamentary elections, was set on fire in the Gjorce Petrov district of Skopje.A portion of the media reported that following the elections, Arsovska and Mitkovski’s relationship deteriorated, leading to the removal of three public company directors who were allegedly trusted by Mitkovski.Yesterday, Dragan Mitkovski’s automobile, who is a close collaborator of Danela Arsovski and holds the “New Alternative” list in Constituency 2 in the parliamentary elections, was set on fire in the Gjorce Petrov district of Skopje.As several media outlets have claimed, Arsovska and Mitkovski’s relationship hascooled down following the elections, which led to the multiple firings of directors of three open enterprises, all of whom Mitkovski is said to have trusted.

“On 09.08.2024/03.05/the Fire Protection Brigade – Skopje reported to SVR Skopje that a passenger motor vehicle ‘Mercedes A Class’ with Skopje registration plates, owned by a legal entity from Skopje, was set on fire on the territory of the Municipality of Gjorce Petrov. The fire also affected a passenger motor vehicle “Hyundai” and “Suzuki Swift” in the part of the bumpers and rear view mirror. Measures are being taken to clear up the case”, said the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).