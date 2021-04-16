Early this morning, Dragi Raskovski was detained for questioning.

We remind that following the public pressure, the former Secretary General, Dragi Raskovski, resigned from his post in the Government. The resignation came after a series of scandals which the Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating.

The Anti-Corruption Commission informed yesterday that Dragi Raskovski’s resignation from the post Government Secretary for monitoring and support of institutions will not affect the procedure in cases related to him.

Raskovski’s name has recently been linked to a series of accusations by the opposition, with several cases being monitored by the Anti-Corruption Commission, some of which are under investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Some of them are “Leonardo”, “MoI Software”, “SUV car”…