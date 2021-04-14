Dragi Raskovski informed early Wednesday about his resignation from the position of Secretary for monitoring and support of the institutions during the realization of the Government program and strategic projects.

He submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on April 12.

The resignation is linked to preserving dignity and integrity, Raskovski wrote in the letter.

His name has recently been associated with numerous scandals, tenders, unreported property, abuse of office…

Let the truth be checked through the institutions. There is no hiding behind positions. For fake news, the best experience to turn into a scientific paper is through personal experience. I hope the fake news will stop, because their negative impact does not only harm me personally. The real reason for the withdrawal is stated in the letter itself. Everything different from that is fake news, Raskovski wrote in the Facebook message.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has opened cases over the procurement of traffic monitoring software when Raskovski was Secretary General of the Government.

His property is also checked, which does not correspond to he has listed in his property report. Raskovski’s name is also mentioned in the scandal with the Italian company Leonardo over equipment at the Skopje airport. His property report does not include the land near Pobozje on which he plans to build a villa of 800 square meters, and t he SUV worth 70 thousand euros also is not in the report. Raskovski was the author of several projects that he persistently pushed in the Government, but due to numerous reactions from the public they were not realized.