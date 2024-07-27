Drin Ahmeti, through his company Everest JD, exploited more mineral resources than declared and paid for, yet still received million-dollar tenders, according to VMRO-DPMNE MP Mile Lefkov. At today’s press conference, Lefkov criticized the SDS and DUI government for not revoking Ahmeti’s license, despite the financial damage caused to the state budget.

Lefkov stated that Ahmeti, protected by Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi, continued operations without facing sanctions or license revocation. Instead, Ahmeti’s company was awarded over 8.5 million denars in tenders. Lefkov emphasized that Ahmeti’s participation in these tenders would not have been possible if the authorities had enforced the law.