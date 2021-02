A mafia style shoot-out was reported in the village of Aracinovo yesterday evening. Two local men in their 30-ies were sitting in a yard of a home, when two attackers drove by in their car. The attackers opened fire, and the two men fired back.

There are no injuries. Vehicles of the attackers and of one of the attacked men were damaged with bullet-holes.

Aracinovo is notorious as the center of drug and other criminal activities in Macedonia and in the region.