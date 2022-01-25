The driver of the bus of the “Besa Trans” travel agency, who died, is responsible for the accident that happened on November 23 in which 45 Macedonian citizens died, according to the investigation of the Bulgarian investigators.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov told BTV that the investigation showed that the cause of the accident was the driver losing control of the bus.

And the high, to say inappropriate, but not above the allowed speed, Sarafov told “BTV”.

The “Besa Trans” bus hit the traffic barrier of the Struma Highway, early in the morning on November 23, on its way back from Istanbul. Immediately after the collision, the bus caught fire, killing 45 people. Only seven of the passengers survived.