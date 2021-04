Drone footage released by VMRO-DPMNE shows the extent of the large rally in Skopje today. Tens of thousands of people marched from the Government to the Parliament building, to demand the release of the political prisoners of the Zaev regime.

We will continue to fight together to right all injustices no matter who was affected. My gratitude to all who came and to all who with all their heart support the same goal, Mickoski said.

The video is available here.