The government of Kovacevski and Grubi and Spasovski’s police allowed drug cartels to rule the streets and make calculations between each other brazenly.

Instead of hiding and fleeing the police, they fired guns a few hundred meters from Skopje Square, the government and a police station. This only shows that the safety of the citizens is at zero levels, that the gangs are ruling the city, and the police are incapable of standing in their way, VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

Such a cruel murder is not the first, and as until now, the police will not clear it up. It is the result of Spasovski’s inability. What else should happen for this man to resign.

Drug cartels are fighting for supremacy, sharing regions, and their members instead of being prosecuted are photographed with top government officials. This can’t be found in Colombia or anywhere in the world. It is because of the coalition of the ruling politicians with the underworld, the mobsters who settle accounts like this in the middle of the capital.

This lawlessness is the result of the criminalization of the government. This must stop. Both the criminal authorities and their friends in drug gangs must face justice.