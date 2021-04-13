A drug trafficker was detained in Kumanovo today. The 36 year ol dma was caught with marijuana and powdered substance which is being examined.

It’s the latest in a series of arrests of drug traffickers in Macedonia. The most notable case, last Friday near Prilep, touched directly on Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s marijuana businesses, as 200 kilograms of marijuana originating from a farm reportedly owned by his cousin Trajce Zaev, were seized while being transported to be sold on the black market.