Our program is made in cooperation with the citizens as a solution to specific problems. We will not offer an unrealistic program with projects that will never be realized, says the candidate for mayor of Strumica from VMRO-DPMNE, Zan Drvosanov.
He says that the municipality of Strumica is an example of such programs. Here, the government has been promising for 16 years, but in reality it is fulfilling nothing.
Instead of major investments and grandiose projects, we are all forced to choose as priorities the basic needs of the citizens, something unthinkable for the 21st century. Problems are piling up on the backs of citizens due to false promises. After VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition win the local elections, priority will be given to projects that really trouble the citizens. Reducing the price of drinking water is our important commitment. Strumica is one of the municipalities where citizens pay very expensive water, and utility fees are high, Drvosanov emphasizes.
