After more than nine months or at the end of last year, when the vaccination against the coronavirus started in all countries, in Macedonia there was nothing, there were no vaccines, nor a way to stimulate the citizens to get vaccinated, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Now, more than ten months after that, Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce decided to organize a campaign to encourage citizens to get vaccinated. In the meantime, they divided the citizens, introduced fascist measures and now they will run a campaign. Filipce and Zaev, if they want to motivate the citizens, there are a million ways to do it. But they are too late. Due to their incapacity, a fourth wave happened, due to their incapacity, the healthcare system was not organized for any wave since the beginning of the pandemic, due to their incapacity, the number of corona deaths is about to reach six thousand deaths. The end of politicians like Zaev and Filipce will start on October 17, said the party.