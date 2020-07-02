DUI candidate for the first Albanian Prime Minister, Naser Ziberi, visited Thursday young families to discuss the problems they face.

Our efforts in this regard are very serious. We need to focus our ideas on supporting young people, in support of young couples up to the age of 35, who have more serious needs and challenges. Specifically, we must focus our support on couples who have not yet solved the housing issue – to offer them a loan without interest of up to 20,000 euros, said Ziberi, during a conversation with a young couple.

Among other things, Ziberi added that his plans are to further develop the network for preschool education, kindergartens for children, because there is a shortage in this segment.