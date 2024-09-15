Deputy Prime Minister Izet Mexhiti accused his political opponent, Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party, of allowing road signs without Albanian inscription in them. The two rival parties, DUI and VLEN, are arguing after a sign at the border crossing Blace with Kosovo was placed in Macedonian, English and French, but not Albanian, after which Mexhiti intervened to have the sign in Albanian as well.

DUI built mere 2 kilometers of road there and put us all to shame. They are now tryign to destabilize the country. We reacted through the institutions and corrected their mistake overnight, said Mexhiti, accusing DUI also of giving the Blace highway contract to a company close to their party.