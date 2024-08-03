Top DUI official Artan Grubi is trying to capitalize on the incident at the Skopje airport, accusing the VLEN coalition of disrespecting the President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani. An incident happened when Osmani refused to allow her bags to be inspected after landing in Skopje from Paris, and VLEN official Afrim Gashi dispatched his personal security, as Speaker of Parliament, to intervene, causing an incident with airport guards.

– Forgive us Kosovo. We went from being bosses in this house to rentiers. From decision makers to servants. From proud people to handkissers, from dignified to spineless, from brave to cowards. We ruled and now we serve, we were winners, and now – losers, Grubi says in his social media post.

Meanwhile, VLEN officials are accusing airport guards who, they say, were hired in the time of DUI, of deliberately causing this incident.