The DUI party decided to nominate Jeton Saqiri from its Struga branch as the next Public Administration Minister. DUI was gripped by infighting among its factions when the first line-up of its future coalition Government with SDSM was revealed and this post was left vacant – likely in order to give party leader Ali Ahmeti room to satisfy the feuding groups.

The Skopje faction, which surpassed expectations at the July 15 elections, was particularly angry at its share of the spoils. The entire DUI group eventually voted for its candidate Talat Xhaferi to become Speaker, but it remains to be seen if Ahmeti can get all representatives to vote “yes” in the upcoming election of the next Government.

Saqiri is former head of the Struga water management utility and is a confidant of the Mayor Ramiz Merko. In combination with the Finance Ministry, which is also going to be led by DUI, the Public Administration Minister will be able to have virtual veto over public sector hiring.