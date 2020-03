DUI has completed the list sof candidates for MPs for the upcoming elections. According to Alsat, party leader Ali Ahmeti will be holder of the list in the sixth election district, Talat Xhaferi in the fifth election district. Former Economy Minister Bekim Neziri will be holder of the list in the third election district, Education Minister Arbr Ademi in the second, and Izet Medziti, the party’s vice president, in the first election district.