The Democratic Union for Integration congratulates all citizens of our country September 8 – the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Macedonia, and believes that equality and mutual respect is based on a common path to new challenges and successes such as the country’s full fledged membership the European Union.

The Democratic Union for Integration believes that the country has faced many challenges in these three decades, but it has achieved historic successes and emerged stronger than any other.

The Democratic Union for Integration also highly values the friendship with the United States and the European Union, as well as the member states, reiterating that our country’s successes are shared with the Euro-American community.