DUI criminals will be held accountable; that’s why they are nervous. On top of that, they know they can no longer do whatever they want, according to the VMRO-DPMNE party’s announcement.

Their nervousness is even greater because they can no longer act as they please. This was evident in yesterday’s announcement, where, while discussing the urban mafia, they essentially admitted their regret that their family members would no longer be able to roam the country and build wherever they could.

The DUI leadership is deeply involved in the construction business. Over the past seven years, there hasn’t been a single construction company building in Skopje or the rest of the country that isn’t somehow connected with DUI. The panic is even greater because they will no longer be able to build illegal constructions on Shar Mountain and other locations, where they have operated without fear of the law.

DUI members know that accountability is inevitable, but it seems they are more distressed by the fact that they can no longer act recklessly.

And they should indeed be both nervous and panicked, because people from all over the country, regardless of ethnicity or religion, have suffered due to their crimes. The violence is coming to an end, and there will be accountability for the looting of the state, according to the party’s statement.