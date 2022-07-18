The Democratic Union for Integration welcomes the start of Macedonia’s accession negotiations with the European Union.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Brussels, Macedonia and the European Union will hold the first intergovernmental conference that marks the start of accession negotiations after a long wait for the country and our citizens.

Also, the screening process by the European Union of all our institutions will begin tomorrow, a process that will bring us even closer to European standards.

DUI believes that the Parliament and the Government of the Republic of Macedonia acted correctly, courageously and wisely in relation to the proposal of the EU Council, thus starting the negotiations, as well as preserving the identity, language and culture of the Macedonians.

Destructive forces in the service of foreign agendas continue to pursue policies of fear among citizens by creating unrealistic situations to create political, ethnic and security tensions with the sole purpose of achieving party benefits, but citizens distanced themselves from these isolating and destructive scenarios by not participating in the protests against the EU.

Time will prove who is right and who is abusing the future of the state for party campaigns and in the service of foreign agendas, said the DUI party.

