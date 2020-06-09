It is not true that VMRO-DPMNE demanded elections on July 15, the party reacted to today’s statements of DUI Vice President Artan Grubi.

We will not give meaning to such inaccurate statements, but what is true is that DUI wants elections on July 5, not in the middle or at the end of the month, because it fears the will of the Albanian diaspora, which is returning en masse to Macedonia in that undesirable period for DUI. VMRO-DPMNE from the beginning has a clear position that it is necessary to protect the health of citizens and to provide minimum conditions for fair and democratic election campaign with quality monitoring, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Grubi said on TV 24 that VMRO-DPMNE wanted elections on July 15, and July 5 was the compromise solution offered by DUI.