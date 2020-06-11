DUI only wants party-political calculations, that is the point of their proposal for Albanian Prime Minister, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Thursday on TV21’s “Click Plus” show.

According to him, the coalition partner DUI will lose votes and will go into opposition with such a campaign.

DUI underestimates the citizens with such a proposal. They do not say the name of their candidate and will not say it. If they say the name, they know that DUI cannot call all Albanian parties together. Mr. Destani denied that he wants to be their candidate, said Zaev.

He said the DUI was leaving the opposition after the elections and that “it is high time for them to see a little bit of what the opposition is, it will be healthy for their party, but also for the state.”