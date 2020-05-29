We all strive to return to normality as soon as possible and save and strengthen our economy, but any return to the daily routine must be followed by uncompromising adherence to measures to protect citizens to prevent an increase in the number of infections, the DUI party said after a session of the Central Election Headquarters, convened by leader Ali Ahmeti, at which the current situation in the country, the precautionary measures and the steps for economic recovery were discussed.

Violation of measures and carelessness can have unpredictable, long-term consequences that will hurt the whole society. Therefore, the Central Election Headquarters of DUI, in accordance with the new developments and projections for the coming weeks, will hold intensive consultations with institutions and experts and will make its assessments and decisions in accordance with the recommendations of experts who must not be politically influenced, but should behave responsibly towards public health, DUI says.

DUI urges citizens to respect the measures for protection, wear face masks, maintain physical distance, avoid any gatherings and maintain personal hygiene at high level.