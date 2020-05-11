In reality, as a ruling party, elections suit us to be held as soon as possible, but we do not precipitate when to hold them. All aspects of the possible second coronavirus peak in September should be taken into account, so that a real decision can be made on the date of the elections, although some want that to happen in the period between the two peaks. The most important thing for us is that the election process does not create a situation for anyone to get sick, said the Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told TV 24 on Monday.

As DUI, we tried not to mention the topic of elections at all, because then people will think that everything is over with the measures for dealing with the coronavirus and they are relaxing. We are in favor of elections at any time, when the Commission on Infectious Diseases gives opinion that the elections will not endanger the health of the citizens and when the OSCE confirms that there will be international observers. Let the Commission say when the risk has passed, Osmani said.

