DUI party officials will attend the opening of a memorial tower dedicated to the Albanian terrorist NLA/UCK organization in the village of Slupcane in November, when the day of the Albanian alphabet is marked. The undeveloped rural Lipkovo municipality decided to spend 200,000 EUR for he tower.

DUI, which was created out of the NLA and is still led by its wartime commander Ali Ahmeti, is preparing numerous similar events as this year is the 20th anniversary of the war Ahmeti started in Macedonia. The party, which hilariously is rebranding itself into a green party, is also eager to ramp up nationalism ahead of the October municipal elections.