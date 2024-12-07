The DUI party convened a meeting of its leadership and sent letters to foreign representatives in Macedonia as the newly opposition party is trying to ramp up rhetoric and tensions ahead of next week’s hearing at the Constitutional Court.

The Court is set to decide on the law on the use of languages, which DUI got passed through the previous Parliament, with the help of SDSM, that is in clear violation of the Macedonian Constitution and was found inapplicable by the Venice Commission. DUI was hoping to score populist points with the law which expanded the use of the Albanian language beyond the provisions in the Constitution, in areas with few Albanians. The Albanian members of the Constitutional Court, appointed by DUI, are announcing a boycott of the session, while the ethnic Macedonian members – appointed by SDSM – may go ahead with the vote that could give ammunition to DUI to provoke new protests and possibly riots.

The DUI party leadership met to evaluate the concerning situation caused by the session of the Constitutional Court, which aims to abolish the law on the use of languages, and with that, to nullify the Ohrid framework agreement and the peace that was established by this agreement. This is part of an orchestrated campaign by the illegitimate Government that is a serious threat to the stability of the country, DUI said in one of its ever more radically worded statements. Ali Ahmeti’s party also sent letters with similar content to representatives of the United States, EU and NATO.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that there are reports that a former Mayor from the ranks of DUI was involved in last week’s incidents, when the Macedonian state flag was torched during often unruly celebrations of the Albanian Independence Day. Toskovski did not name the DUI party official but said that as evidence is being collected, he may face charges.

We are closely following the situation ahead of the session of the Constitutional Court and the Interior Ministry has the resources necessary to respond appropriately to all challenges. We believe that the security situation is not undermined. A number of persons who do not have good intentions are opposed to having the rule of law enforced in the country and are directly interfering in the work of the Constitutional Court, Toskovski said.

As a party, VMRO-DPMNE said that DUI should begin acting like a proper opposition party, instead of writing “sorrowful letters” to international representatives. “It is clear that DUI were creators of the crime in Macedonia, and SDSM were their Godfathers. DUI should stop abusing the Albanians in Macedonia as a cover for their criminal activities. No-one will be spared from criminal investigations”, the ruling party said in a statement, alluding that the key reason DUI is trying to cause ethnic tensions are the corruption investigations into this party’s leadership.