The DUI party announced a call for new members of its Presidency, as well as of local candidates in Tetovo, Gostivar, Tearce, Zelino and half a dozen other branches. The move prompted rumors that the party may be preparing for the possible early elections.

DUI is currently declaring that it will remain loyal to SDSM and prop up its Government, as the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party calls for early elections and is blocking legislation in Parliament in an attempt to force this.