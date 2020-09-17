The Minister of Information Society and Administration, Jeton Shaqiri, yesterday grossly violated the law on flags, reports “Dijalektika”, pointing out that the welcomed High Representatives of the European Union Delegation, Nikola Bertolini and Freek Janmaat with the Albanian flag.

We noticed the Albanian flag placed on the table. In front of the High Representatives of the EU Delegation in Skopje, the Minister violates the Law on the Use of Flags. Namely, the law envisages the use of the flag of other communities in the Republic of Macedonia only in the local self-governments, if the members of that community are more than 50% of the population in that municipality, the news portal writes.