Naser Ziberi, the DUI candidate for Prime Minister, is holding a noon event in front of the Government building. DUI has received a permit to cordon off the street before the Government building and is setting a stage where Ziberi will present the party program.
DUI is campaigning on the issue of having Ziberi as the first ethnic Albanian Prime Minister of Macedonia. The party that has played the role of kingmaker between the two main Macedonian parties
VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, since its founding out of the UCK/NLA terrorist movement in 2002 has said that this time it will not form a coalition if an ethnic Albanian is not made Prime Minister. Both VMRO and SDSM have rejected Ziberi’s nomination, and said that their party leaders – Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev – are their candidates for Prime Minister.
