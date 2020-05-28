Izet Mexhiti from the DUI party said that the differences in the talks between the main parties about the next elections have boiled down to several days in July.

Whether it is July 5 or July 12, it’s a matter of days, and we can find a mutually acceptable solution, Mexhiti said. Earlier, another DUI official Bujar Osmani, said that the party wants elections on July 5.

The two main parties, VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, are at odds over when to conduct elections. SDSM wants the vote as soon as possible, even as early as June 21, despite the worrying coronavirus statistics in Macedonia and the threat of spreading the virus during the elections. SDSM apparently believes that a low turnout election will suit them best. VMRO-DPMNE, on the other hand, pushes for elections in mid August or September.