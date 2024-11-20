In an interview with the Kosovo Radio Television, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the opposition DUI party is ramping up nationalist rhetoric because of the credible investigations into their crimes.

They are buying shopping malls, have cars worth millions, they have more money than they know what to do with, and now they are worried how to protect their gains. The justice is slow, but it’s gaining on them. So they pretend to be martyrs, to have an excuse for when the police knocks on their door, Mickoski said.

DUI is preparing protests alleging that the ethnic Albanians are under-represented in the current Government, after the party was elevated to practically the senior coalition partner under Zoran Zaev and Dimitar Kovacevski.