DUI remains with the current ministers and deputies in the interim government, the party confirmed to “360 Degrees”.

Ahmeti and his party have no obligation to withdraw and appoint new ministers in the government because the departments where changes are to take place are led by SDSM staff.

The situation for DUI was the same for the early parliamentary elections in 2016, when the country was in a political crisis, but then the party decided to withdraw all ministers and deputies, after which they appointed new ones.

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said in an interview with “Kosova Press” that he expects his party to increase the number of votes cast in the upcoming elections. For the other parties in the Albanian bloc, he said, it is better to unite as no more than two Albanian parties are needed to prevent the division of votes and thus losing seats.