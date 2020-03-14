DUI announced it will put 10.000 party activists available to help elderly people during the coronavirus epidemic.

The party said that it will deploy its activists across Macedonia, and will set up a phone line where people in need can ask for their help. The move is linked with the party’s electoral campaign, which is largely being suspended, as with other political parties.

The plan was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani, who is a former Healthcare Minister, but he didn’t specify if the activists will receive any kind of training or will be themselves checked for possibly carrying the coronavirus.